Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan met the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Lawrence Wong on Monday (October 21, 2024), and touched upon topics related to elevating and expanding the bilateral cooperation in school education, vocational education and research, between the two nations.

Mr. Pradhan’s visit to Singapore, followed by a trip to Australia, from October 20 to 26 2024, aims to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education, an official statement from Ministry of Education said.

The discussions focused on strengthening the partnership through three key pillars — ‘Talent, Resource and Market.’ Mr. Pradhan emphasized that India views Singapore as a trusted knowledge partner, particularly in advancing deep tech, startups, and innovation ecosystems.

Mr. Pradhan also met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, H.E. Gan Kim Yong. Both discussed building cooperation in skills-based education and training to build competencies of the future generations.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pradhan also met his counterpart, Singapore’s Minister for Education, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across various areas of education. The two ministers explored avenues for overseas internship programs, allowing Indian students to gain practical experience in Singaporean companies.“Joint Research collaboration in areas of mutual interest like deep tech, medicine, advance materials, etc. was also discussed,” the statement further said.

They also deliberated on fostering academic and research collaboration as also strengthen the cultural connect through the twinning of schools and universities in both countries. Mr. Pradhan highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Singapore’s National Institute of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in areas such as curriculum development, pedagogy, and teacher capacity-building.

Extending an invitation to Minister Chan to visit India, Mr. Pradhan expressed his commitment to advancing shared goals and enhancing educational ties between the two nations.

Mr. Pradhan also met with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss deepening the India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership.

Mr. Pradhan visited the Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) in Singapore, to explore best practices for building ‘schools of the future’. He commended the school’s use of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, to enhance student experiences, strengthen learning outcomes, and nurture the unique strengths, talents, and creative pursuits of each student. Mr. Pradhan also observed several similarities between the educational approaches outlined in India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the curriculum, pedagogy, and student development strategies at HCI.

Mr. Pradhan also visited the National University of Singapore and met with Prof. Tan Eng Chye, President of the university. “They discussed leveraging complementary strengths to build knowledge bridges, strengthen academic and research collaborations, and deepen engagements between NUS and top Indian higher education institutions across all academic fronts,” the statement said.

Mr. Pradhan emphasized that NUS and Higher Education Institutions can collaborate to create value in areas such as deep start-ups, healthcare, advanced materials, digitalization, and sustainability, among others. The Minister also highlighted that a key focus area of National Education Policy 2020 is enhancing access to quality higher education for the youth of India and the internationalization of its education system.