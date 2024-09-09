Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of trying to pit states against each other to make a point about non-implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Pradhan made the comments in response to Stalin's statement alleging that the best performing states are being denied funds by the Centre under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for refusing to implement NEP.

"Healthy competition amongst the states is always welcome in a democracy. However, pitting states against each other to make a point goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India. NEP 2020 was formulated through wide range of consultations and has the collective wisdom of the people of India," Pradhan wrote on X.

The education minister questioned Mr. Stalin on the state's "principled" opposition to NEP.

"Are you opposing education in mother tongue including Tamil? Are you opposing the conduct of exams in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposing the creation of textbooks and content in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?" he questioned.

Stalin had this morning shared a report from The Hindu on X about Samagra Shiksha funds being slashed by the Centre for the states refusing to implement NEP.

"Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!" Stalin wrote.