Develop your potential

I am doing Class 12 through NIOS and my subjects are Sociology, Psychology, Home Science and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). My primary interest is in ECCE. What options do I have after school? Meera

Dear Meera,

Your options include B.A. in Early Childhood Education, B.Sc. in Home Science or a B.A. in Psychology. You could also consider Diploma and Certificate courses in Early Childhood Care and Education or a B.Ed. in Early Childhood Education if you wish to become a certified teacher. Career options are being an early childhood educator, a child development specialist, a childcare centre manager, a special educator, a child welfare advocate, and a parent educator. Gain experience via internships and volunteering opportunities in schools, childcare centres, or organisations that work with young children. Attend workshops, seminars, and conferences related to early childhood education to learn about latest trends and to connect with professionals in the field. Network via social media, professional associations, and local community groups to learn about potential opportunities. Finally, think about a Master’s degree or additional certifications for advanced career opportunities.

I have completed the DNV approved three-year Diploma in Shipbuilding and Repair. What are the career opportunities? How can I get jobs in the public sector shipyards? Shyam

Dear Shyam,

You could look at being a shipbuilding and repair technician, a marine surveyor, or a technical support specialist. Work on building a strong resume and highlight relevant skills and any practical experience by showcasing your projects or work. Visit the official websites of public sector shipyards such as Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and government job portals for notifications of openings. You will have to prepare to take the written exams and interviews. Apply for apprenticeships and trainee programmes for on-the-job training. Finally, network with industry professionals and enhance your skills in areas like welding, project management, or quality assurance to improve your employability.

After finishing Class 12 in 2016, I gave NEET twice but got low scores. So I did B.Sc. (Botany, Zoology, Chemistry) and an MBA and got an entry-level job in the private sector. I am not happy with the work culture and have changed three jobs in 18 months. Will quitting and preparing for the Civil Services be a wise decision? Amisha

Dear Amisha,

What is the cause of your dissatisfaction beyond work culture? What will make you feel comfortable in these offices? Have you considered all aspects of your current situation and career goals before opting for the Civil Services? What are your long-term career goals? Meet a career counsellor and get some clarity on the cause of your distress and to find out what you are passionate about. After this, if you still want to take the Civil Services exam, you need a well-structured preparation plan. It involves a substantial commitment of time, consistency and effort and intensive studying, staying updated on current affairs, and developing a deep understanding of various subjects. Explore other areas such as those related to your MBA or fields that you find engaging and might align better with your personality, interests and skills. Speak to serving civil servants to gain insights into their challenges and rewards.

My daughter is in Class 5 and is doing well in academics and sports (basketball). Her ambition is to be a doctor but she is interested in sports, painting and art. We live in a Tier-3 town and do not have options for homeschooling nor can we leave the town because our work is here. How can we encourage her to grow into her potential? Kathir

Dear Kathir,

Encourage her to explore and develop her potential. Support and feed her academic ambitions by providing her with age-appropriate resources, like online courses, study materials, educational YouTube videos, TED Talks, podcasts, and documentaries. A deep love for Science and Math will be beneficial for her medical aspirations. Can she be placed under a trainer or be a part of a community centre or sports training facility to pursue her love for basketball? Motivate her to pursue painting through online tutorials local art classes and virtual art workshops and competitions. Websites like Khan Academy, Coursera, and Udemy offer courses in a variety of subjects.

A balance of academics, sports and artistic pursuits will ensure that she develops holistically. Let her participate in activities that build life skills like problem-solving for academics, teamwork for sports, and creativity for art. Look out for local age-appropriate community involvement and volunteering opportunities that provide practical experience and a sense of contribution. Join online forums and groups to seek inspiration, network and seek opportunities to showcase her talents and skills. Explore other schools and options that she could choose after Class 10, if she is keen to move to a bigger place. Encourage her to part take in national competitive exams to get a real-time taste of her intelligence and skills and the competition she will face.