Develop an entrepreneurial mindset

Flexibility of module choice and exposure to real-life cases gave Puyesh ample hands-on experience

In high school, I realised the role a businesses plays in shaping society. Intending to become an entrepreneur, I set out to gain a global perspective, experience a life outside my comfort zone and strengthen my network. Therefore I travelled to the U.K. for my undergraduate studies.

The Sheffield University Management School (SUMS) has a triple-crown accreditation but what stood out for me was its award-winning students’ union. The cultural diversity on campus and greenery around the city aligned perfectly with my requirements.

The B.A. International Business Management with Study Abroad is a three-year course with a year spent at a foreign university. I chose to travel to Copenhagen Business School, with which SUMS has partnered, for my year abroad. I have had the opportunity to listen to speakers from SAP, IBM Watson, and more, and interact with over 50 companies during the career fair hosted by the university.

There is great flexibility in terms of module choice. Modules like New Venture Creation in my final semester gave me endless opportunities to come up with a creative and innovative business idea while applying what I had learnt. Most assessments dealt with real-life cases, demanding strategic solutions for current world situations.

Apart from the course, I was Team Leader at AIESEC Sheffield, an organisation which promotes cross-cultural volunteering programmes in line with attaining UN Sustainability Development Goals. I was also a Senior Student Ambassador for the Management School.

Though the last semester wasn’t the usual one due to the pandemic, it made me more resilient and adaptable. The university ensured that the transition to online learning was smooth and student goals were met. The Student Support Team hosted weekly global hangout sessions, allowing international students to engage and share their experiences. The university’s International Office and students came together to support frontline healthcare workers by gathering and donating spare face masks. Looking back, choosing the University of Sheffield was one of the best decisions of my life.

Puyesh Mahaveer Chand is pursuing his BA International Business Management with Study Abroad at Sheffield University Management School, University of Sheffield, the U.K.