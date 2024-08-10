Devanshu Gupta on what studying at the Sheffield University Management School, the U.K., has taught him

Hailing from an IT background, I wanted to acquire management and leadership skills through a combination of academics and practical explorations. Sheffield University Management School worked very well for this. A small and diverse cohort facilitated and created a conducive environment for personal growth along with focused and personal interaction from module leaders, international study trips, and numerous networking events to socialise and build connections. The icing on the cake was my experience at the Global Masters Challenge organised by Universities Business Challenge (UBC) .

The course helped me develop core business and management acumen by providing new global perspectives. A rigorous curriculum, combined with practical applications, real-world case studies, group projects, and lectures from industry experts contributed to a well-rounded educational experience. For instance, the Marketing Consultancy Challenge, taught by a former McKinsey consultant, helped me gain skills in identifying core problems with clients and developing achievable strategies. Moreover, the support from the Employability Hub was invaluable. I had access to skill development in networking and personal branding for LinkedIn, individual career coaching, resume and CV writing support, and weekly newsletters highlighting career events, job placement opportunities, and access to the Association of MBA (AMBA) online training.

The course has significantly sharpened my analytical prowess, fostered a deep understanding of global business strategies, and nurtured leadership qualities crucial for navigating today’s complex business landscape. Interactions with industry experts during networking events offered broader insights into the workings of the business world and offered new challenges and opportunities, enhancing my confidence to capitalise on them. Coming from the IT sector, I could appreciate the benefits of digital transformation and the robust need for technology in businesses, as exemplified by case studies on companies like Starbucks.

The pinnacle of my MBA journey was being a member of the winning team at the Global Masters Challenge, organised by UBC, which provides students the opportunity to develop and test their entrepreneurial and employment skills. With over 70 participating teams, I went through an an exhilarating roller-coaster of decisions and emotions along with the Sheffield MBA team. The competition involved business start-up simulations, tasks revolving around UN Sustainable Goals, and an innovation task to develop and brand a new luxury sustainable brand. Reflecting on the process, I have gleaned profound lessons, particularly the significance of the first step. It is that initial decision that lays the groundwork for success, providing a safe zone from which to navigate the challenges ahead. Participating in this competition not only honed my business skills but also instilled a sense of responsibility towards global issues.

As team leader, I employed various skills learned from the MBA programme, including strategic thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving that were crucial in guiding the team through weekly challenges and advancing to the finals. Starting in January, we met every week outside of our coursework to discuss each trading period’s information and make the best business decisions. Initially, it was a fun opportunity to get to know each other better, but we evolved into a well-coordinated team capable of making quick, effective decisions by the final trading period. Beyond the competition, the networking experience allowed me to connect with students from diverse backgrounds.

Studying at Sheffield has prepared me to tackle the challenges of the business world with confidence. I look forward to leveraging my education and experiences to drive impactful change in the business sector, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

The writer is pursuing The Sheffield MBA at Sheffield University Management School, the U.K.

