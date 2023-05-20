Design your career

I am a third-year Political Science and International Relations student studying in Canada. I had planned to do law but am considering returning to India and working in International Relations. How can I get into the field of diplomacy in India? Khushi

Dear Khushi,

To get into the field of diplomacy in India, check if your current course credits are valid in the colleges and universities in India and then sign up for a Master’s in International Relations or a related field. You can consider taking the UPSC Civil Services Exam and trying for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Network and gain experience across internships, volunteer opportunities, conferences, seminars, and events related to diplomacy and international relations including working with NGOs, intergovernmental organisations, or even political campaigns. Remember that diplomacy is a highly competitive field, so it is important to gain relevant experiences while you can and build a strong network to increase your chances of success.

I am a recent graduate in Wildlife and Management and am interested in a career in wildlife documentary filmmaking. I am also considering a Ph.D. in this field. I am confused about how to achieve my aim. Hitesh.

Dear Hitesh,

Do you have any prior experience with wildlife filmmaking? It requires hard work and perseverance and may involve working in tough terrains and climatic conditions to mention just a few challenges. Continue with your education and pursue a Master’s degree and/or a Ph.D. in wildlife filmmaking, film production, or a related field. This will give you a deeper understanding, gain confidence and build credibility as a filmmaker. Look out for internships with known names in the field of wildlife documentary filmmaking, entry-level part-time job openings at production houses, television channels like Discovery, or documentary filmmaking companies. These will help you build a portfolio, equip yourself with the technical skills and know-how and also help develop your network. Finally, persevere and stay persistent, as this is not something that will materialise overnight.

I completed my B.A. Economics and Political Science in 2022. Now I am interested in Interior Designing. Which universities (including overseas) should I consider? Shubhika

Dear Shubhika,

First identify and focus on the country, location, and the programme you want to study. What are the prerequisites required for the programmes that you wish to do and what are their cut-offs? Research aspects like faculty support, curriculum, projects and internships, real-time exposure, tie-ups in the industry, additional resources, scholarships and financial aid, job placements, and alumni network. Speak to the admission counsellors to know if the programme is a good fit for your interests and career goals. Some universities that offer interior design programmes at the undergraduate level are Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York City, the U.S; Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, the U.S.; Royal College of Art in London, the U.K.; Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy; the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia; University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. In India, consider the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad; Indian School of Design and Innovation (ISDI), Mumbai; Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai; National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi; and Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Bengaluru.

What are the options to pursue my interest in Interior or Industrial Design while currently doing B.A. (Hons) in History from Delhi University? Should I continue with the B.A. or opt for a diploma/UG programme in Design? Aakash

Dear Aakash,

I would suggest that you do short courses or even a certified diploma online in Interior and/or Industrial Design on Coursera/Udemy while continuing with your current programme. Once you are exposed to these courses, you will know if you really enjoy this and want to pursue it as a professional course. You could also pursue a PG course in Interior or Industrial Design. However, admission requirements and eligibility criteria vary depending on the programme, college, and university. Some institutions require a Bachelor’s degree in a design-related field, while others may accept candidates from diverse academic background/s.