Delhi High Court issues notice to NTA on pleas by NEET aspirants

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to respond to four petitions filed by National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024 candidates raising grievances, including alleged paper leak, anamolies in questions and arbitrary award of grace/compensatory marks.

A vacation Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, meanwhile, following in the footsteps of the Supreme Court, also refused to stay the counselling process. It listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said several pleas had been filed in seven High Courts relating to alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG, 2024 examination and some were pending before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Mehta said the NTA would soon file a transfer petition in the apex court for consolidating all the pleas.

“We are filing transfer petitions in the Supreme Court because there is a likelihood of conflicting views by different High Courts. Could your lordship consider waiting for a week or two? We will file a transfer petition,” Mr. Mehta said.

No bar on counselling

Counsel for some of the petitioners urged the High Court to direct the authorities to not start the counselling for the time being or note that the counselling would be subject to the outcome of these petitions. The court, however, declined to pass any such order.

One of the petitions, filed through advocate Abiha Zaidi, specifically challenged the “inconsistency between the instructions given in the examination question booklet and the answer key published by respondent [NTA] on May 30, 2024”.

“The petitioner [Mohammed Florez] appeared for the NEET (UG) Examination and faced an issue with the answer key provided for Question No. 14 in Test Booklet Code Q4,” the plea said.

“This question ambiguously suggested two correct answers contrary to the instructions, adversely impacting the petitioner’s score. Question No. 127, 128 and 138 being Biology questions had similar issues wherein the answers are contrary to the NCERT syllabus,” the plea added.

Another petitioner Shreyansi Thakur also faced an issue with Question No. 29 in Test Booklet Code R5. “The options to answer this question ambiguously allowed for two potential correct answers,” her plea said.

The plea said the answer key published by the NTA awards marks to all the students who chose either of the alleged correct answers, benefiting those who guessed an answer or inevitably marked the answer. “This act of the respondent [NTA] is discriminatory against those candidates who adhered to the instructions and did not mark an answer for Question No. 14 as it had two correct answers,” the plea said.

Another petition filed by Adarsh Raj Gupta claimed that after the examination, it came to his attention that the question paper was leaked along with the correct answers in Patna, Bihar to many students who filled their OMR sheets accordingly.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

