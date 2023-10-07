Define your career

I have finished Class 10 but have no aim or idea of what I want to become. All I know is that I like Science. What should I do after Class 12? Poojaa

Dear Poojaa,

It is okay to be confused at this stage. You are not alone. The good news is that you have identified your interest in Science, which gives you a solid starting ground. You could consider opting for Pure Science in Class 11 and 12 to gain a broader understanding of different scientific disciplines. Pay attention to the subjects you enjoy the most and explore topics that fascinate you beyond the school curriculum. This will help you discover which aspects you find most interesting. Participate in science-related clubs, competitions, and workshops to gain practical exposure. Reach out to professionals working in various scientific fields to get insights into the real-world applications of different disciplines. Keep yourself updated with the latest developments by reading articles, journals, and scientific news. After Class 12, you can choose a Bachelor’s degree in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Engineering, Medicine, Computer Science, or other Applied Sciences.

I am a Class 12 student (Arts). Can I opt for a combination of Psychology and Economics? What are my career options? What are the institutes you would recommend? Pushkala

Dear Pushkala,

You can do a Psychology and Economics double major or choose these subjects for your graduation in a liberal arts course and then decide on a career choice. Some career options that you could consider are

Psychologist specialising in counseling, clinical psychology, educational psychology, or industrial-organisational psychology.

Economist and pursue economic research, policy analysis, financial analysis, banking, and consulting.

Market Research Analyst and analyse market trends, consumer behaviour, and conduct research for businesses and organisations.

Human Resources (HR) Specialist where you will manage workforce behaviour, motivation, and organisational development

Social Work and work in social service agencies, NGOs, or community development projects to support individuals and communities.

For Pyschology, you can consider institutions such as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai; Department of Psychology at the University of Delhi; and Christ University, Bengaluru. For Economics, look at Delhi School of Economics (University of Delhi); School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata; Madras School of Economics, Chennai; Ashoka University, Sonipat; O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, F.L.A.M.E. University, Pune; and Christ University, Bengaluru.

I finished Class 12 (PCM) this year, and want to start preparing for the UPSC. What is the best way to go about this? Suraj

Dear Suraj,

Early preparation can give you an edge in this competitive and tough exam. Familiarise yourself with the exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility criteria. It has three stages: the Preliminary (Objective type), Main (Descriptive type), and Interview. Choose a graduation course that aligns with your interests and provides you with a strong foundation for the UPSC syllabus. Create a structured study plan that covers the UPSC syllabus in a systematic manner. Allocate time for each subject, revise regularly, and focus on strengthening your conceptual understanding. Read NCERT-recommended books for the relevant subjects. Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers, magazines, and online portals regularly. Make notes on important events, government policies, and socio-economic developments. Practise writing essays, and develop the skill of presenting your thoughts in an articulate and logical fashion. Take regular mock tests and solve previous years’ question papers. It will help you understand the exam pattern, improve time-management, and assess your performance. But also make time for extracurricular activities, stay physically active, and maintain a balanced lifestyle to stay healthy and focused.

I have done B.Tech. in Information Technology but my technical skills are not advanced. I have applied for central-level teaching and qualified for the post in Computer Science only. I don’t know what to say if they ask why I want to be a teacher and not a software engineer. Prateek

Dear Prateek,

There is no need to feel apprehensive about explaining your choice. Talk about your passion for teaching and the joy you find in sharing knowledge, helping others learn, guiding and mentoring students and making a positive impact on young minds. Highlight your enthusiasm for the subject. Explain your strong inclination towards the field of education as one where you can make the most meaningful contribution. Be honest, confident and genuine about your career choice. It is okay to express that you have evaluated your options and believe that teaching is the right path for you at this point in your life. If teaching is where your heart lies, it can be an immensely rewarding and fulfilling career choice.