Decoding the education visa for Australia

Australia is a preferred destination for Indian students, especially post-pandemic. It is a friendly and safe country with many opportunities. Here are some FAQs on the Australian education visa application process.

What are the prerequisites to apply for an Australian education visa?

You will need a Bachelor’s degree, a valid passport, proof of English proficiency, a statement of purpose, confirmation of enrolment, proof of funds and overseas health cover. The English proficiency tests which are accepted by Australian universities are IELTS (International English Language Testing System), TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language), CAE (Cambridge English: Advanced) and PTE (Pearson Test of English) Academic.

What are the options available to Indian students looking to pursue higher education in Australia?

There are two approaches that students can choose from: pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree or the Vocational Training Diploma (VET). The first category sees maximum visas being awarded and the fees for the courses are between AUS $20,000-30,000 a year. Under the VET stream, a student can pursue varied disciplines such as Diploma in Business, Automobile, Cookery, Nursing or Community Services. Depending on the course, the fee will be around AUS $10,000 to 20,000 a year. Usually, students are allowed to work 40 hours a fortnight but this rule has been relaxed in the past year allowing students to work full-time. This not only allows students to improve their prospects of learning and gaining experience but also to earn while studying.

How has the pandemic affected the processing of education visas?

Currently, there is a backlog and the process has become slower. But it is gaining momentum and the government is streamlining the process. The Australian government understands and appreciates the benefits that talent from overseas, especially India, gets with them.

How can one increase the chances of one’s visa getting approved?

One way is to be better equipped with information and research. Also, be mindful of simple but critical things such as better course selection, and ensuring that all documents are properly submitted and the application is presented well. The application gives the first impression and therefore, the presentation matters. Ensure that you do not use any fake or bogus documents while applying. The Australian immigration system is one of the most advanced and proactive processes. A highly experienced team assesses the applications and strong action is taken against fraudsters.