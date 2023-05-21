Decoding Tamil Nadu’s new Language Policy in higher education institutes

May 21, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

It is often said that the people of Tamil Nadu hold a deep sensitivity towards their language. It is common for some sections of people to talk about the greatness of Tamil. Political parties frequently exploit people’s sentiments towards the language to further their political interests and emphasise the greatness of Tamil and the importance of maintaining the two-language policy that has been in practice since 1967. This is reflected in the language policies followed in educational institutions.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu issued a notification making the Tamil language a compulsory subject for first and second-year students enrolled in B.Com., B.A., BBA, and BCA courses at Arts and Science colleges affiliated with various State universities. In recent developments, the Minister of Higher Education announced the introduction of two new courses: Tamilar Marabu (Heritage of Tamils) and Ariviyal Tamil (Scientific Tamil), which have already been implemented at Anna University for engineering students. These courses will now be extended to polytechnic colleges from this academic year.

In this context, it is crucial to critically look at the government’s decision to make Tamil a mandatory subject at the tertiary level, including polytechnic colleges. Should one’s native language (L1) be a compulsory subject at the undergraduate level? Does the government’s language policy align with the requirements of tertiary-level students? Which language should receive greater emphasis at the tertiary level: the native/regional language (L1) or English (L2)?

Linguistic significance

Undoubtedly, linguistic proficiency holds significant importance today, as numerous studies have demonstrated the correlation between strong language skills and career advancement. Students are expected to possess fluency in at least two languages: their native tongue and English. In the case of Tamil Nadu, students study Tamil from the primary to higher secondary levels. This extended exposure and formal instruction enable students to attain proficiency through various social contexts and school-based learning. The school curriculum is adequate for individuals to become competent users of their native language. Therefore, there is no necessity to teach it as a subject at the college level, as the objectives and purposes of university education significantly differ from those of school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merely making Tamil a mandatory subject in degree courses does not guarantee that students will develop a deep affection for the language, as some politicians or Tamil enthusiasts claim. Proficiency in Tamil does not solely depend on having studied it at the tertiary level; there are professionals, such as doctors and engineers, who effectively communicate in Tamil without having studied the language in college. While it is beneficial to assist students achieve proficiency in their mother tongue (L1) and English (L2), it is of greater importance to create ample opportunities for students to enhance their communicative ability in English.

The primary aim of tertiary education is to equip students for their future careers and lives. As suggested by Barnett (1992), higher education should enable students to acquire global competencies across various fields of study, allowing them to effectively navigate the challenges presented by a rapidly changing global landscape. The major responsibility of higher education institutions is to prepare students for a highly competitive job market while fostering a sense of social responsibility. Undoubtedly, this is a significant challenge. In order to be marketable in the job market, students are expected to possess strong communication skills in English. Thus, proficiency in English holds greater importance than in one’s native language when preparing individuals for employment in an era of globalisation.

In India, states have been formed based on linguistic lines, with each adopting a regional language as its official language. English, as a lingua franca, is widely perceived by most Indians as a language associated with social status and career achievements. Proficiency in English is often seen as a key factor in determining one’s professional success. In English Next India, David Graddol writes that English is now being used by a larger number of people in India, serving a wider range of purposes than ever before. Graddol identifies three primary drivers contributing to the growing prevalence of English in India: education, employment, and social mobility. He observes that there is an escalating demand for English-medium schools, increased accessibility to higher education, the inclusion of English training in vocational education, a significant number of jobs in the organised sector requiring strong English skills, and the perception of English as a means to access the middle class and facilitate geographic mobility within India and abroad.

Students are primarily focused on preparing themselves for successful careers rather than becoming mere language enthusiasts. Their priority is to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge for their chosen professions. The Education Ministry should prioritise their well-being and interests rather than please their political superiors.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk