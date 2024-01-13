Decoding admissions to India’s top Liberal Arts universities

January 13, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

CAREER CUES

When it comes to college admissions in liberal arts universities, students often find themselves competing with many others from their own schools and elsewhere. While there is no “right formula” to “crack” these admissions, here are some factors you can pay attention to.

Grades: A “holistic” admission process means that the universities consider factors beyond the student’s grades, but not instead of them! This means that universities are choosing from students with good grades and great credentials, so you need to present a well-rounded profile to be considered.

Activities: Most universities ask you for details on three to five activities. So choose well and display diversity among sports, creative and community activities Class 9 onwards. Ensure that all options are filled. Upload any certificates that support your claims. Some universities ask you to mention books you have read. Fill all the spaces provided, even if these are prescribed books from your school curriculum.

Application essays: Krea asks for “your personal story”, Flame asks you to comment on “Creativity, innovation and research” and Ashoka asks for your considered view on a social topic. Your responses are often what distinguish you and give your application a distinctive voice. The key to writing a great college essay is to go deep into your own stories when writing a personal essay, and into data and facts when writing an opinion-based one.

For instance, “I have lived in many cities since my father had a transferable job” is a common statement. “I grew up in cities as diverse as Pune, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata, joyfully dancing to different tunes on Ganesh Chaturthi, Pongal, Lohri and Durga Puja” is endearing.

“Poverty and illiteracy are India’s biggest problems” is far less impactful compared to “Over 10% of India’s population lives below the poverty line according to a 2022 UNDP report. And almost a quarter of Indians are not literate according to the 2022 Census of India.”

Research, offer specific data, present visual and sensory clues to help the reader visualise your words, and present a confident narrative. Avoid using ChatGPT even to refine your essays since universities have different policies on this and generally don’t like AI-generated work!

Tests: Many liberal arts colleges require an entrance test like AAT for Ashoka, JSAT for OP Jindal, FEAT for Flame, among others. They normally assess English proficiency, logical and analytical reasoning, general knowledge and mathematical aptitude. Design-focused colleges test visualisation, spatial ability and creativity. There may additionally be sections on essay writing, verbal and quantitative reasoning, and data interpretation. Each exam aims to test your critical thinking, problem solving and aptitude in specific subjects. Familiarise yourself with the test, its pattern and time duration. You can find mock tests and previous years’ sample papers online.

On-the-spot essay: This is the university’s way of testing how well you think on your feet, and how authentic your application essays are. Prepare by finding previous years’ topics and practising timed responses. Begin by understanding the question, outline key points that you want to highlight. If the question asks whether you agree or disagree, try to analyse both sides of the argument and build a logical conclusion on either side with the support of examples, facts and evidence from current and past news. Be familiar with major current and past news stories. Manage your time wisely between planning, writing, and editing.

Interviews: An important part of almost all liberal arts admissions processes., this is your platform to sell yourself and highlight your unique strengths and credentials. So identify two to three key aspects of your profile that you wish to highlight and prepare to confidently present these at the first available opportunity. Always back up your answers with evidence from your life; instead of simply saying, “I am passionate about music,” say “I love music and this is why I set up a fusion music band with my school friends. We have now performed in several school events and two private events.”

Before the interview, go through the university’s website, explore clubs or special initiatives in areas of your interest. Review your application and essays as interviews will always pick up cues from information in the application.

Another important tip is to be honest when you don’t know the answer to any question or admit that you took the wrong stance about something if the interview points this out. Dress well, be confident, don’t meander in your conversations and look at the interviewer while talking. Even online.

A final tip: choose which round you want to apply to depending on your preparation level. Most universities do not allow you to apply twice in the same year. So use your chance when you prepared for the test, written insightful essays and are prepared to present yourself strongly in an interview!

With inputs from Kritika Malhotra

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in