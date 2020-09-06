Speak your way to success

Debate helps in building the ‘Four Cs’ of 21st century skills that a person can leverage to succeed in life.

When talking about life skills, the four core ones are critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity; the Four C’s of 21st century skills. There is a growing need to supplement academics with these key soft skills. Fortunately, we don’t need to choose between the two since both can be promoted with activities like debating. Here’s how debating helps develop oneself:

Academic boost: Debating is a rigorous academic activity that stimulates and supports one’s development across many core academic skills including writing speed, reading comprehension, listening, note taking, research, data analysis, evidence-based reasoning, test taking, grades, and overall school performance.

Essential life skills: Studies have found that many debaters value their experience as the highlight of their educational years and that the time invested pays dividends in both increased academic efficiency and learning crucial life skills. Debating, thus, supports intellectual growth, while helping shape one’s personality.

Collaboration and leadership: Collaboration, leadership, and persuasion start to develop long before the actual debating, as students prepare with colleagues by dividing tasks, research, and negotiating how they will consolidate their findings collectively as a team.

Communication: This is a combination of the spoken word, body language, delivery, and emotions. Whether in small or large groups, communication is a critical part of everyday life. Yet, many people fear public speaking. This can be addressed by nurturing students to gradually share thoughts in interactive discussions and small group debates and encourage them to become comfortable in a controlled environment.

Critical thinking: Debating encourages deep thinking and self-awareness, as students learn to recognise and articulate their viewpoints using evidence and logic, rather than simply express opinions. Students learn patience and the importance of listening attentively to the opposing team, while thinking critically to define questions that will challenge assumptions. These skills will help both in the classroom, as well as in entrepreneurship and workplaces.

Creativity: Creativity is another key judging standard that students employ to formulate out-of-the-box policy proposals and innovative solutions to real-world issues.

Thus, debating can equip students with the tools they need to become confident, life-long learners, and gain essential skills that they will leverage for success in their lives.

The writer is a Former U.S. State Debate Champion, an alumnus of Stanford University, and Founder of Speech and Debate India.