Dealing with dilemmas

Do you feel uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? Are you constantly doubting yourself? A Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, to assuage your doubts.

I am a final-year Master’s student in Remote Sensing and Geomatics in Anna University, Chennai. I want to clear my TNPSC group 1 exams. I am an average student and tend to forget what I read, after a few weeks. What should I do to succeed? — Vishal Easwer

Dear Vishal,

It is awesome that you have a goal that you want to accomplish and are so motivated. All information and instructions related to admissions and the entry process for the exams are available in the candidates’ corner on http://www.tnpsc.gov.in Go through the syllabus and question papers and start preparing. Make it your only agenda for the immediate short-term, and don’t take it lightly or for granted. You will need to work on a schedule. It is doable with commitment, handwork and perseverance.

I am currently pursuing BCA, and have an offer from a company. However, I want to continue my Master’s too. Do I join the company for the experience or pursue my Master’s? Also should I do an MCA or MBA? — Rachna Hegde

Dear Rachna,

It depends on what you want, at this stage. Both have their own advantages and disadvantages. Some people love the work experience for a few years before they go back for a Master’s and some like to finish their education in entirety and then pursue work. There is no right or wrong approach. Regarding your Master’s where and which industry do you see yourself a part of, five years from now? Equip yourself accordingly.

I completed my graduation in BMS this year and want to pursue a MBA from a reputed college. I took a four-month break to prepare for entrance exams but the scores aren't promising. Most of my classmates are flying to countries like Canada to pursue their Master’s. What is the scope of studying abroad compared to an MBA from a good college in India? Should I drop another year and work harder or do I have other options? — Dhaval Gohil

Dear Dhaval,

Sorry about your scores. If you have the finances to go abroad for an MBA, it’s well and good. It can get very expensive for regular middle-class families, despite financial aid. It is true that some mid-level universities abroad are better than some of our private institutions. The course content, exposure, practical knowledge and networking opportunities help! Having said that, it is also worth the time, value and money if pursued from a reputed premier institution in India that has a good brand image that can rub off on you once you graduate. Take a year off and prepare hard.

I am pursuing B.Tech Metallurgy in NIT Warangal. However, I failed programming in my first semester. What should I focus on: My CGPA or career plan? — Kushal Kumar

Dear Kushal,

Please attempt this paper in the next semester and clear it ASAP. Try not to accumulate papers, as then they tend to become a habit and that most certainly will ruin your CGPA and your career plan. Focus on why you failed this paper and understand what went wrong. Is the subject unclear or were you just careless and under-prepared? Identify the problem area and ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Take care and enjoy the process, but keep a watchful eye on the subject list for the semester.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’.