Daily Quiz | On the historic ascent of Mount Everest

1 / 8 | It is well known that Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary were the first humans to be on top of the mountain. But who led the historic expedition?

Answer : James Hunt (later Baron Hunt)

2 / 8 | Tenzing was an accomplished climber, having reached 28,210 feet (8,598 meters) on the Southeast Ridge in 1952 before turning back. But what was the profession of the New Zealander Hillary?

Answer : He was a beekeeper

3 / 8 | Who were Tom Bourdillon and Charles Evans?

Answer : They were tasked with the first attempt on May 26 and crested the south summit before turning back 330 feet short of the top

4 / 8 | What explanation did Hillary later give when asked why there is only the iconic photograph of Tenzing, with his flag-attached axe raised, and none of his own on the summit?

Answer : He said that Tenzing did not know how to operate a camera and it was not the place to teach him!

5 / 8 | What offerings did Tenzing and Hillary leave on the summit before starting their descent after spending 15 minutes on the top?

Answer : Tenzing made an offering of food for the mountain; Hillary left a crucifix given by the team leader

6 / 8 | As the two made their way down, what was Hillary's legendary greeting to teammate George Lowe?

Answer : "Well, George, we knocked the bastard off!"

7 / 8 | There was an 'informal, gentleman' pact where the two record-setters agreed not to tell who stepped on the summit first. Later, Tenzing revealed in his autobiography that Hillary had in fact preceded him. Name his autobiography.

Answer : Tiger of the Snows