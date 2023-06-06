HamberMenu
Daily quiz | On India’s best learning institutions
Premium

With the NIRF rankings out, here’s a quiz on some of India’s best learning institutions

June 06, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily quiz | On India's best learning institutions
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | This institution has been continuously rated the best in India according to the NIRF, including in 2023. Which country offered technical assistance in setting up this institution in 1959? And name the institution.
Answer : IIT Madras, West Germany
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
