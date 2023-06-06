Daily quiz | On India’s best learning institutions

1 / 6 | This institution has been continuously rated the best in India according to the NIRF, including in 2023. Which country offered technical assistance in setting up this institution in 1959? And name the institution. Answer : IIT Madras, West Germany

2 / 6 | The Nobel laureate C.V. Raman was the first Indian director of this institute which has been named as the highest ranked university in India, according to the NIRF. Name the institute. Answer : Indian Institute of Science

3 / 6 | A journalist who began his career in The Hindu's editorial team, he later on became a prominent diplomat. He was also the first vice-chancellor of a university when it opened in 1969. This institute has been rated second among universities in the NIRF rankings. Name the person and the institute. Answer : G Parthasarathy, Jawaharlal Nehru University

4 / 6 | The founder of this college was a former Chief Justice of India (prior to independence). He named the college after a lead character in Shakespeare's play, The Tempest. Coincidentally his daughter also shared the same name. Name this college (first in NIRF college rankings) and the founder. Answer : Miranda House, Maurice Gwyer

5 / 6 | First established in a Bill mooted in Parliament by the then Health Minister Amrit Kaur in 1956, this institute's founding was made possible by a generous grant from the New Zealand government under the Colombo plan. Name the institute. Answer : All India Institute of Medical Sciences