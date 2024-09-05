GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On fictional and literary teachers

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. In honour of educators, here is a quiz about fictional and literary teachers who have changed lives for the better

Published - September 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz: On fictional and literary teachers
Jaden Smith as “Dre” and Jackie Chan as “Mr. Han” in Columbia Pictures’ Karate Kid movie.
6 / 1 | Known for her incredible wit and stern demeanor, this teacher played a very important role in the life of the protagonist and his two friends. She was the head of a well-liked house in the school and taught a very difficult subject at a magical school. Identify the teacher. 
6 / 1 | Hilary Swank plays a teacher who transforms the lives of at-risk school children at a school in LA in this movie. The movie is based on a book compiled out of the diary entries of the students. Name the movie.
6 / 1 | From the 21-day hack to build habits to acronyms to speeches, this teacher quickly becomes the lifeline of students trying to navigate their way through the gruelling IIT coaching regime in this popular series. Name the series and the teacher.
6 / 1 | This recent sitcom follows the lives of teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The creator of the show also plays the role of an optimistic second-grade teacher. Identify the creator of the show.
6 / 1 | An unlikely ally turned teacher, Beijing, snake stance and fire cupping method are all key elements of this movie. It follows the relationship between a troubled 12-year-old kid and his teacher. Identify the movie and name the teacher in the movie.
6 / 1 | Name the teacher who identifies Matilda’s giftedness and attempts to help her develop and hone her intelligence. 
The Hindu Quizzes / teachers / education / school / entertainment (general)

