Before 2022, Delhi University used to see sky-rocketing cut-offs which went as high as 100 percent for certain courses. Then came the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which the University Grants Commission made mandatory for undergraduate admissions to all central universities, with the aim of giving students equal opportunities, irrespective of which state or board they were coming from.

At the time, a section of professors said a loud and vociferous no to the common entrance, arguing that CUET, which used Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to test students, would not only reduce the importance of school and board examinations, but would also not be adequate to test a student’s ability for a particular subject. Despite this, universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), began to phase out earlier methods of testing such as their in-house entrance test, and shifted to CUET, even for postgraduate admissions.

While the trend of skyrocketing cutoffs displayed on boards on campus, on newspapers and on television, came to an end once CUET entered the picture, so did institutional autonomy, argue professors. Over two years on, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) came under the scanner for alleged irregularities with the conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the cancellation of UGC-NET, and delays in the announcement of CUET results, college professors continued to fight their case against CUET.

Meanwhile in JNU, CUET was implemented in phases. In 2019, the university had set the papers but the test was conducted by the NTA. After this, the NTA started setting the papers and conducting the test. These tests slowly moved away from subjective questions, and towards MCQs. While both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions use CUET as a qualifier now, CUET PhD was used for PhD admissions only in 2023. However, the university chose to use UGC-NET for PhD admissions this year.

In July this year, amid complaints from students and teachers on the efficacy of UGC-NET, a JNU administrative source said that the administration is considering conducting its own PhD entrance exams “as many other central universities are”, soon after which, the university’s teachers’ union said that it welcomed the “possibility of resurrecting the old system of JNU conducting its own Entrance Examinations”.

The JNUTA had said in a statement that there was no reason to even wait for the next admission cycle to revive its own entrance test for all their students, as the academic schedule had already been delayed. It added that the university should “severe all links with the NTA”.

Delays, cancellations lead to anxiety

When the undergraduate test first saw large-scale implementation in July 2022, there were last-minute cancellations and rescheduling of the conduct of the test across the country. A few students in Delhi missed their tests because they were informed about the centre change only in the last minute. Even though they were eventually given a chance to reappear, their parents said that they had dealt with unnecessary anxiety through the process. When such cancellations took place, the NTA mostly cited “unavoidable technical reasons”.

In 2023, UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had said that they were working towards reducing the glitches, by identifying centres, based on the dependability of their facilities. However, even in 2024, there were last minute changes due to glitches.

As the wait for the test results began this year, the NTA got caught in another controversy about NEET. Even though the undergraduate results were expected by June 30, it was eventually announced a month later. In the meantime, students said that they were beginning to consider private colleges, while teachers began to worry the impact it would have on their academic calendar.

One such student was Sneha Pandey, a resident of Rohini who checked the NTA website for a month, waiting for the results. “She has been under tremendous stress and is checking the website multiple times a day... some communication from the NTA would be helpful,” her father Satya Prakash Pandey had said at the time. He further said that this delay in the admission process of central universities will push well-off students into private colleges and lead to segmentation of students based on their family income.

Maya John, an Assistant Professor of History at DU’s Jesus and Mary College said that a delay of even 10-15 days impacts the efficacy of the admission process, as it pushes back teaching, and the vacation schedule. Normally, the examination cycle for all students from all years, falls at the same time. Currently, the teachers say that because the academic calendar for the first year was set behind, the teaching days extend through the year, burdening the teaching-learning process and infrastructure.

MCQs raise concerns

Though there is no clarity from the administration regarding the return to their own entrance examinations, professors say that it is best to phase out tests conducted by the NTA. For JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, Centre for the Study of Regional Development, the starkest drawback is that it is “difficult to test the analytical capacity of a student” via MCQs.

Particularly with postgraduate students, how efficiently CUET can test a student’s ability is still a question for many professors who believe that there is merit in assessing how a student has drawn a particular conclusion, rather than whether they have marked the correct answer or not. “At a time when information is easily available, we should be testing a student based on logical coherence and how they are arguing a point. In social science there is no right or wrong, and even in mathematics, a student is ideally given marks if the steps are right, but the answer is wrong,” she said.

JNU professors said that their earlier methods of testing were a mix of subjected and objective questions, depending on the school that was conducting the exam. Even the objective questions were subject-specific, which might not be the case with CUET, because of the nuances in the curriculum.

Even though CUET is available in a range of languages, Ms Sen finds that there is less diversity in her batches in the past few years. Possible reasons for this are that the CUET relies on NCERT books, making it similar to the CBSE syllabus, automatically putting students from other state boards at a disadvantage. Ms Sen added that not all students are equally equipped to appear for a computer-based test.

Meanwhile, at DU, a new admissions protocol is in place – the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) – where students fill in their course and college preferences. They are then given the best possible option based on their marks, availability, and preferences. DU professors have also pointed out that children belonging to low-income groups often struggle with the forms, which can be both complicated and lengthy. ­­

While the JNU administration has not publicly commented on the test, the JNUTA said in a report titled ‘State of the University’ in August this year said that consistent delays by NTA impact the academic calendar. It added that there was not sufficient academic or administrative reason for JNU to adopt the CUET system or for it to pass on the responsibility for the PhD entrance examinations to the NTA.

Even as the conversation of phasing out the entrance test echoes through staff rooms and academic council meetings, where teachers often spend their zero-hour arguing against the centralised testing system, the system remains intact. Amid teacher concerns over NEET, DU Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, said that the teachers’ requests were coming from a place of concern, but the administration did not have plans to opt out of CUET.