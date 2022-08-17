CUET 4th phase | Technical glitches continue, students claim exam cancelled at many centres

The University Grants Commission said all the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest

PTI NEW DELHI:
August 17, 2022 16:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students wait in a queue to appear in Common University Entrance Test (CUET), outside a centre, in Noida. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Technical glitches continued to mar the fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday with several students claiming that the exam was cancelled at their respective centres.

Students from centres including Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura, claimed they were asked to go back citing technical glitches and server problems.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said all the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"At few centres, there was server problem. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Also Read
Technical glitches in CUET not a setback, won't hurry to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC chairman

Some students also claimed that their exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Devyani, who had travelled to Pitampura for her CUET, said, "We waited for two hours for the exam to begin in the first shift. Some of the students were also sent back citing technical glitches."

Another student who did not wish to be identified said, "It is a total mess. The fourth phase is being conducted and the exam cancellations are still going on. Such an experiment with our careers and academic lives."

The fourth phase began with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear in the exam.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

"The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC chairman Kumar had announced.

The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.

Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage". The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
education
entrance examination

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app