CUET 2022 dates set for Sep 1-11, NTA issues second phase admit cards

August 02, 2022 12:19 IST

CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating universities across the country

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission to participating universities across the country, Kumar said in a tweet.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023,” he said in a series of tweets.

Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

The chairman tweeted, “The dates for CUET (PG) are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022.” The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, he said.

NTA issues admit cards for second phase of CUET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit cards for the second phase of the undergraduate Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The second phase of CUET-UG exams will be held on August 4, 5 and 6. The first phase was conducted from July 15 to 20 at 247 centres throughout 160 cities.

The NTA also said that it received a few representations from the candidates who have other entrance and competitive examinations during this period, or who have been affected by natural calamities like floods.

Such requests have been considered and their city/date has been changed, it said.

Examination dates for some candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on August 4, 5 and 6 have been shifted to August 12, 13, and 14 due to various other entrance examinations like MHTCET, BITSAT, and NATA among others, it added.

“Every effort is being made to provide candidates their first choice of city. However, due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases. This is being done as per the policy of the NTA,” the agency’s statement said.

The NTA, however, added that such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date -- after August 10.

“These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their admit cards and their examinations will be scheduled after August 10. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET-UG for downloading the admit card,” it said.

The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later on.

The CUET-UG for this year has been scheduled for approximately 14.90 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and approximately 6.80 lakh candidates in the second slot.