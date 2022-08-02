CUET for PG courses to be held from Sep 1-11: UGC chairman

The dates for CUET (PG) are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating universities across the country, Kumar said in a tweet.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023,” he said in a series of tweets.

Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

The chairman tweeted, “The dates for CUET (PG) are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022.” The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, he said.