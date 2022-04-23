Create your opportunities

Nandini Raman April 23, 2022 13:14 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I'm a third-year B.Tech student and want to pursue an MBA from IIM-A or FMS DELHI. What should I do to prepare for the interview? How can I build my profile along with my college studies? - Abhishek Dear Abhishek, Focus on the skill set and work experience that you have listed in your CV. Be prepared for questions regarding your previous work experience? Why did you decide to study further? What are you expecting from this experience? Having said all this, no amount of prep can predict your fate at the final interview and/or decide the selection criteria. So just go with the flow, be honest and give it your all. Stay calm, composed, balanced and exhibit positive body language which comes from your innate confidence. Do as many mock interviews as you can with friends and others and also practise the GD with as many varied topics as you possibly can. Work on your language skills to ensure that you are succinct, articulate, and communicate well. Set time aside to work on your profile; things that you are exceptional at apart from academics. I am a third-year B.Tech. Computer Science student. But my interest is more in the Humanities, especially International Relations, Public Administration, and Management. What are the higher education options aligned to my interest? Where can I do an integrated Master's-Ph.D. programme that will open a chance of a career in the UN? - Fathima Hi Fathima, An integrated Ph.D. takes fewer years to finish with the flexibility to select your field of interest. It is a research programme mainly comprising Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics [STEM] fields. Other doctoral programmes in Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities are funded by the Research Councils. This five-year degree programme combines a Master’s course with a Ph.D. The duration may vary from university to university. Start shortlisting your universities/countries you wish to study in and start a dialogue with the admissions office to identify the criteria and their exact requirements. Check out Imperial College London, University of Copenhagen, University of Warwick, and other liberal arts universities in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Europe. To work for the United Nations, you should have a Master’s degree in a relevant subject like International Relations, Humanitarian Action, Development Studies, and Peace and Conflict Studies. I completed my B.E. recently, which I did because of parental compulsion. I want to do my Master's in Law. What are my options? – Hariharan Dear Hariharan, Unfortunately, a Master’s degree from the open system without completing LLB will not be designated as LLM. You need a LLB/BA LLB as a prerequisite to do your Master’s in law in India. You could do the same in the U.K. though. You might want to do some detailed research on the process for application there. I completed B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 2016 and work in an automobile company. I want to do courses in Agriculture and Food Processing without leaving my job. Are there any such? – Yeshwanth Dear Yeshwanth, Please visit https://www.udyami.org.in/ that has many courses options in Agro-Based Food Processing. You could do an online Executive Diploma in Food Processing and Preservation from IGMPI, as the eligibility criteria is graduation in Science. There are many more on the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge



