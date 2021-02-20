Create micro goals

Plan your day in a way that you achieve many smaller targets that lead you towards your larger end

Yesterday, I wanted to do some weekend baking. I had assigned myself a whole set of tasks for the weekend and so I wanted a recipe that was quick, simple and non-fussy. I had budgeted 20 minutes for the preparation and the oven was going to do the rest. Thankfully, I chanced upon a good recipe and set about following the steps quickly. Speed has always been everything to me in the kitchen.

About an hour later, there was banana cake. Except it was more biscuit than cake. It was tasty all right, but it was crisp and not the melt-in-your-mouth teacake I wanted. Now why did that happen? I didn’t have the patience (or time) to find a measuring cup and take exact measures for the ingredients. So, I just followed instinct. The taste was good. The family liked it. But it wasn’t the spongy, soft cake I thought it would be.

No shortcuts

The biscuit-cake had a message for me. And I couldn’t ignore it: There are no short cuts to success and quality. You want a spongy banana cake? You need to follow the recipe. You need to take the trouble to measure. Most importantly, you need to plan. And if time is at a premium, simple: don’t bake.

No use taking a short cut if it’s going to land you in the wrong destination. I reminded myself that, when there is a whole bunch of tasks on my to-do list, I just need to prioritise and either remove the non-essentials entirely or push them further down on the list. Making home-made cake cannot be a priority when time is at a premium. And I needn’t feel guilty about deprioritising that.

I’ve written about managing time before. There’s nothing new to pontificate about, nor do I have any success story to boast of. The fact is I struggle abundantly with time. I almost always run away from the watching eyes of the clock, as it threatens me with looming deadlines for the myriad things I have to complete. Work, writing, creative projects, learning, reading, cooking and household chores, exercise, music, gardening and other hobbies, time with family... There’s almost never enough time to fit in all of this. Multitasking doesn’t work for me. It just drains my energy and I end up completing almost nothing because the multitude of tasks distracts me. And I get distracted easily.

We all have 24 hours in a day. How we get to spend those hours may not always be entirely in our hands because circumstances and commitments can overtake even the most precise planning. However, if success and perfection are what we aim for, the only way to accomplish that would be to think mid-long term and establish micro goals. I have experienced great joy in achieving micro goals. They motivate me enough to stay the course, glued to the larger goals.

Say, my goal is to complete a report three days before the deadline, so that it allows me enough time to review, improve or edit it. I can decide to plan for 15-30 minutes every day to read, do research or collect evidence. Diligently and stubbornly sticking to these (turning off the phones and Internet during that time helps will help in moving towards the goal. Each time you accomplish a micro goal, remember to give yourself a pat on your back.

Success and quality don’t drop from the sky. Those who succeed, as you all know, work very hard at it. It’s a habit they cultivate. But the great news is: it’s never too late to start cultivating that habit. So, as I plan my tomorrow, my week ahead and the next two years (well, why not), I’m getting ready to put down those lovely, little micro goals in my planner. And that will sure help me plan my time and stick my course hopefully till 2023. No short cuts there. No biscuit cakes either. Only good old discipline.

The author is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju