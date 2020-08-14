Create awareness about cybersecurity

With the shift to online learning, schools and educational institutions must create a safe and robust cyber space for both their students and staff.

While millions of students have access to the Internet and have been using to show off their hidden talents, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth a new dimension. That of online classes due to schools and educational institutions being shut during the lockdown. The one disadvantage of this is lack of awareness of cybersecurity.

In January 2020, India had the second largest Internet user base with over 550 million Internet users. This will continue to increase and, by 2021, the country is expected to have over 600 million Internet users. With the Internet use among all age groups set to increase, online privacy is a major concern. While millennials have grown up using Internet-enabled devices, it necessarily doesn’t follow that they are tech savvy and cautious about their safety online.

According to research conducted by Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC), India’s cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2019 to $3.05 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate 0f 15.6%; almost one and a half times the global rate. This is a clear indication of increasing vulnerabilities due to cyber attacks.

With education moving online, children have also become more vulnerable to cyber attacks. With many educational institutions holding a wealth of personal and financial data about their students, staff, administrators and third-party vendors, cybersecurity is a major issue. The primary reason is lack of resources and budget to invest in cybersecurity; be it software or staff.

However, these threats can be minimised with by training all users of the network in safety measures. Multi-factor authentication is another way to secure apps and websites on the go and add another layer of security to your framework. It is a cost-effective measure and will help prevent unauthorised access.

The most effective way is to create awareness. Cybersecurity campaigns and workshops should be conducted the end-user should know how important it is to protect their information from being misused. While the sudden shift to online classes has been a learning in many ways, it is time to adopt safer and more robust methods to protect ourselves online for a healthy and stress-free learning environment.

The writers are founders at STEMROBO Technologies