Q&A | Craft your career path

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I completed my UG in 2019 and am preparing for UPSC. Though I have been preparing for two years, I don't feel confident. Is it because of stress, or am I being lazy?. — Hariharan Thiyagarajan.

Dear Hariharan,

Is it stress or lack confidence from the inability to crack the exam, that is causing fear, doubt, and anxiety, which has deepened your procrastination and laziness? Take it one step at a time. What is the maximum time that you have set to crack the UPSC? What is your Plan B or C? Spend time on introspection and identify that and start working towards a fallback option as well.

I am a 22-year-old M.A. Mass Communication graduate and would like to get a job. However, my parents are asking me to find a government job. What are the demerits of a government job? Can I get a job in the private sector and simultaneously study for the government exams? — Claire

Dear Claire,

Every job has some demerits. Some evident demerits of a government job are that each day can be repetitive, monotonous and wearisome especially if you don’t enjoy the role. The salary in some cases is low compared to what you can earn perhaps in a private job, especially if you are ambitious, a workaholic and passionate about your job; some transfers can be to remote, distant locations while others can be fun postings. So, there clearly are two sides to the coin. Yes, you can get a job in the private sector and try it out for a few years before you sign up for a government position and posting.

I have completed a Master’s in Psychology and want to pursue a career other than research. What is the process for being counsellor or clinical psychologist?— Amarjeet Shukla

Dear Amarjeet,

There are so many sub-fields under Psychology today, that you can branch into and build a career. Specialise in a course that is close to your heart. You could explore HR and join a MNC. Schools and colleges are always on the lookout for freshers to teach, train and sensitise students, teachers and parents. You could set up a guidance and counselling cell at an institute, take on project coordination, become a social service manager, a health worker, assist at a public health centre, an employee trainer, an organisational consultant... When wanting to be a counsellor, identify the specialisation you want to pursue: education, training, child and family, clinical, organisational, non-profit or a religious organisation, sports psychology and so on so that you can complete your internship in the same speciality.

To become a clinical psychologist, you need to do a full-time two-year Master’s programme in Clinical Psychology from a reputed institute/college. There is an entrance exam as the qualifying criteria.

I am 23 and currently working in a company with a decent package. I want to start my own business but, due to the family’s bad financial health, I am worried about taking the risk. What should I do? — Vivek

Dear Vivek,

What business would you want to start? Do you have any prior experience and training with business? Do you have entrepreneurial, risk-taking skills beyond understanding profit and loss? Do you have an in-depth understanding of the market and your product? I would be worried too to take the plunge, if I wasn’t confident about these aspects. Please identify a few like-minded friends, who you trust implicitly, and explore business ideas, get a business plan together, test the waters (while at your current job that pays you a steady income) and set the ball rolling. Start small and see what potential it has. Should it grow into something that can sustain itself in a few years, then you can decide to join it full time once you learn the tricks of the trade.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.