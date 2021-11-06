Courting choices

06 November 2021 15:42 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a final-year Law student. I wish to be a barrister in the U.K. Which colleges do I consider? — Ranjith

Dear Ranjith,

You will have to complete a conversion course or Graduate Diploma of Law (GDL) first, after which you have to take the Legal Practice Course (LPC) to become a solicitor, or the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC), to become a barrister. You can consider Cambridge University, University of Oxford, King’s College London, and University College, London. Shortlist the college and start a dialogue with the admissions officer.

I want to pursue a career in International Relations. However, I am confused about whether to join JNU or Jindal School of International Affairs. — Ananya

Dear Ananya,

You will need to choose on the basis of what is it that you want through cost-benefit analysis (CBA). The M.A in Diplomacy, Law and Business programme at Jindal School of International Affairs trains students for international careers and advanced learning in world affairs through internships and placements. On the other hand, the School of International Studies, JNU, has made pioneering contributions in promoting the study of international relations as an academic discipline in India and in advancing knowledge and understanding of international affairs in an interdisciplinary perspective. The admission process is extremely competitive. So, chalk out the pros and cons and take an informed decision.

I have done a B.A. and M.A. in Education but don’t want to teach. I was interested in UPSC, but don’t want to continue studying. I am interested in Psychology, but people say a Ph.D. is a good option. I wanted to study travel and tourism, but am not sure of that too because of the pandemic. I am confused between looking for a stable job with a good income or doing something I like even if doesn’t pay much. — Harshita

Dear Harshita,

Meet a professional career counsellor who can help you identify the core areas of your personality, aptitude, values, attributes, and skills. That will give you some clarity so that you can make an informed decision.

My niece has just completed her B.Sc. Forensic Science from Manipal University. She wants to opt for a PG course in a subject related to Medicine. Which course will give her scope for a job? — Joseph Jacob

Dear Joseph,

She can become a Forensic Scientist in a healthcare setting, or pursue a postgraduation in Forensic Medical Science. She could also do a specialisation in the topic of her choice across Forensic Pathology, Toxicology, Psychiatry, Microbiology, Odontology, Fingerprint Experts and Serology. Colleges that run this programme include SRMIST, Chennai; AIIMS Delhi; SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre Chennai; Manipal Academy of Higher Education; and CMC Vellore.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.