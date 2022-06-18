Courses for a possible government job

Here are some course options that may help aspirants land a government job

Government jobs in India offer several benefits and command respect and prestige. Little wonder that many youngsters are eager to land a government job. Here are some job-oriented courses and specialised streams in higher education that may help an aspirant succeed.

Options aplenty

A Bachelor of Science in fields such as Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Forestry Statistics, Public Administration, and Economics can lead to jobs in government universities. Other interesting posts include project assistant, technician, consultant, research fellow, statistical officer, and data manager.

Agriculture Studies (B.Tech, B.Sc, BBA) can help students get jobs in organisations such as the Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), IFFCO, and State Farms Corporation of India. A postgraduate degree could help land a job in the Department of Agriculture.

Veterinary Medicine and its branches have high potential due to India’s high ranking in cattle stock and commodities. However, entry into a Bachelor of Veterinary Science involves clearing the NEET. One can be a veterinarian physician, veterinary surgeon, veterinary neurologist, or epidemiologist. A Master’s degree in the field opens options such as veterinary assistant, dermatologist, pharmacologic, food inspection specialist, technician, pharmacologist, and associate veterinarian.

A graduate can complete a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and appear in the nationwide Teacher Eligibility Test (TE) to land a government job in institutions such as the Central Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, and reputable government organisations such as NCERT and NUEPA.

A law graduate has many opportunities not just at the district and high court levels but across organisations such as Metro Rail Corporation, SEBI, IOCL and public sector banks. Roles range from being a legal assistant to an advisor. Direct recruitment exams are conducted by individual bodies, and prominent among them is the Judicial Clerkship exam conducted by the Supreme Court of India.

A B.Tech/B.E. in Biotechnology or an M.E./M.Tech in Bioprocess Engineering, Biotechnology, or Food Biotechnology can lead to opportunities with institutes such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI).

For those who study Public Administration, roles range from social work to administrative officer or public relations officer in different government bodies. A Master’s in this subject offers one the scope to move higher in the system.

While these options widen the scope of landing a government job, students will need to clear the necessary entrance exams and other recruitment processes first.

The writer is Founder and CEO at Pariksha.