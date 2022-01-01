Help is at hand

01 January 2022 14:23 IST

A look at the various courses available in the paramedical sector

The pandemic has highlighted the need to develop world-class healthcare infrastructure in India. Additionally, there is a paucity of paramedical staff. This is where short-term courses are important. With job opportunities in the para-medical sector growing, there are many options ranging from graduation, PG, diploma, and certificate courses. Here are some that can help build a career in this field.

X-Ray technology: This teaches forms of X-Ray, imaging methods and technology, how to read an image, and its application in critical cases. Courses include B.Sc. in X-ray Technology, B.Sc in Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radiation Technology, all of which are of three years duration or above; one-year Diploma in X-Ray Technology; and X-Ray Technician Certificate Course, which ranges from three months to one year.

Anaesthesia technology: Students learn how to give anaesthesia dosages of varying concentrations depending on the patient’s medical conditions and type of surgery. They also have to track the patient’s reaction to the drug and health status. Courses include a three-year B.Sc. in Anaesthesia Technology and a Diploma and PG Diploma in Anaesthesia.

Advertising

Advertising

Physiotherapy: This field is about the physical movement of the human body and the various therapies around it. Physiotherapists help patients get back to normal life after surgery, trauma, or accidents. Sports also provide a great opportunity for aspirants. Courses include a three-year Bachelor’s degree and a two-year Diploma course.

Lab technologist: Lab technologists are critical in diagnosing a disease. He/she requires proficiency in testing along with analysing samples to give fool-proof results. Technologists can also look at setting up their own laboratories. Here, courses range from a B.Sc. in Medical Lab Technology, a Diploma and shorter certificate courses.

Nursing: The most important staff after doctors, nurses take care of those admitted to hospitals, assist at surgery, maintain records, supply medicine, offer first aid and pre- and post-operational care, dress wounds, and more. Apart from a Bachelor’s in Nursing, there are Master’s courses in Community Health Nursing, Obstetrics and Gynaecological Nursing, Psychiatric Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, and other fields. A diploma course for Nursing Care Assistant is also available. Other diploma courses include rural health care, dental hygiene, occupational therapy, HIV and family education, home-based healthcare.

Good physiotherapists, lab technicians, radiology and image technicians, OT technologists are in great demand. With the expansion in the field of healthcare, there are a multitude of opportunities for paramedical students.

The writer is the Secretary, Gopal Narayan Singh University