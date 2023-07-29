Courses and careers in the Industrial Metaverse

July 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Industrial Metaverse is a revolutionary technology that has the potential to transform how design, engineering, and collaboration are conducted. It enables access to 3D models, simulations, and virtual reality environments to plan and execute projects with increased efficiency. With this technology being adopted in various industries, there is a growing demand for professionals with expertise in software engineering, 3D modelling, virtual reality development, project management, network security, and server infrastructure.

Many institutes and platforms offer diploma, certificate, and graduate courses related to the Metaverse, Animation, VFX, and Graphic Design both in online and in hybrid modes. Professional or certified courses that specialise in Metaverse-based skillsets can provide comprehensive training on how to use virtual environments for industrial design, equipment design, real-time collaboration, large-scale simulations, product development, and advertising.

What to study

Metaverse: A 12-month course for Class 10 students and above, this META-centric course will teach students how to apply their skills in virtual environments that are based on the Metaverse. It is useful for industrial design, equipment design, real-time collaboration, large-scale simulations, product development and advertising, and beyond. The possibilities and career opportunities are endless.

VFX: Advanced VFX courses provide an in-depth look at the workflows used by professional artists, with access to 13 of the most up-to-date tools. Over 24 months, students learn how to use the software and platforms to generate VFX and master it.

3D Animation: These cover six software including Maya, 3Ds Max, Blender (an open-source programme), Cinema 4D, zBrush (a programme focused on 3D sculpting and texturing), and Unity (to build 3D assets for gaming).

Game design and development: A major chunk of the Metaverse revolves around the gaming industry, especially VR/AR games. Dedicated courses explain the theoretical side of video game development and practical applications of the relevant skills.

Undergraduate: Courses like the B.Voc in Animation and Graphics are of a three-year duration and involve learning the basics and how to develop a career out of the art form.

Online Certificates: This includes Certified Metaverse Expert (Blockchain Council), and Metaverse Masterclass by Udemy that explain how businesses can leverage Metaverse. Coursera courses on VR, AR, XR and MR are also highly relevant.

On-site Metaverse courses: Courses such as Metaverse Elite teach students how to design, develop, and advertise products in Metaverse and its virtual environments. These are conducted in offline/on-site format, as well as in hybrid format.

Postgraduate: Advanced animation artists apply for PG courses in the Animation/VFX industry, which help aspirants establish their career while gaining nuanced knowledge about niche topics.

Online platforms that offer specialised courses are accessible, affordable, and easy to access but on-site animation and VFX training institutes can provide students with high-tech equipment, industry-standard software, methodical learning, domain-specific training, and placement assistance.

Careers

The Industrial Metaverse offers an array of career options such as metaverse architects, 3D designers, hardware designers, digital managers, AR/VR software engineers, 3D game designers, and metaverse developers. Metaverse architects are responsible for creating the structure for users to interact virtually and designing elements that enhance user experience, while AR/VR software engineers develop platforms that accommodate cutting-edge technology while ensuring data safety and security. 3D game designers tailor an engaging experience for users by working with gaming software, while product managers are responsible for launching new ideas, testing products, maintaining user experience, and overseeing development progress. Metaverse developers create applications and games that interact with users using virtual intelligence, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and other technologies while ensuring high-quality products.

It is, thus, important to stay up-to-date with all technological advances and equip oneself with the necessary knowledge and skillsets through professional courses or programmes and hands-on experience with projects.

The writer is Chairman, TRON- School of Animation.

