Contra-disciplinary — the best model of artscience education

Here is a key advice I would offer smart and ambitious young people in 21st century India:

If you are attracted to different disciplines, don’t choose between them. Go for them both, as much as your educational system allows it.

Feeling torn between disparate disciplines is the best possible thing. It is a mark of genuine liveliness and curiosity. To those of you who don’t feel torn between incompatible things — those who know what you love and are monogamous about it, it is worth trying to cultivate a disciplinary field that is quite different from, even incompatible with from your primary interest. Contra-disciplinarity is the best model of liberal artscience education. It is also its exciting future. Dual majors such as Computer Science and English, or Music and Computer Science — as those piloted by Stanford in 2014 —embody high models of contra-disciplinary education. Philosophy and Physics might form a similar pair, as old as it is new, a timeless classic. Their shared interest in explaining the universe is split between the natural, the human, and the spiritual. Between concrete reality through the senses and larger patterns that appear as abstract. Experience and data on one hand and theory on the other. Both moving toward the latter through the means of mathematics — the ultimate symbolic system of abstract language.

These are tall orders. No matter how exciting. For those to whom these feel too tall, there are plenty of other options. If you truly hate and fear mathematics and have your heart set on the arts and the humanities, perhaps you could pair your specialisation with a quantitative social science. Of such social sciences, economics would be the bravest choice, as in its current form it’s not that different from mathematics. If that’s too daunting, there is sociology, which, too, makes liberal use of quantitative models, unlike, say, cultural anthropology, which, as it’s practised today, is softer, far less quantitative, a qualitative or imaginative social science rather. And the least courageous would be to combine a core humanities subject, such as literature, with history, a subject that straddles the humanities and the social sciences.

Placed next to each other, literature and the social sciences shed light on each other’s epistemic forms in ways that do not come to surface when studied on their own. Literature, particularly in its modern life, is imagined as the articulation of a special individual — the artist who creates life and reality out of her own mind. More importantly, literature seeks to portray the private lives of individuals; the commitment of literature, as of all art, is to the particular, not to the general. Social sciences on the other hand, are more interested in the general than the particular; in larger patterns more than the individual stories. If they are interested in the particular or the private, it is usually as a means to understanding general or larger patterns in society. The collective instinct of the social sciences throws into greater relief the private instinct of literature. For the student of literature, it is the invaluable reminder that even the most private of lives exist on a canvas of larger social reality; that things that we imagine as pure personal idiosyncrasy are in fact a strange chemical compound of the personal, the familial, the cultural and the material, in mind-boggling ways that the various elements can never be separated or sifted out.

Still, these are predictable combinations between disciplines that are close to each other. As is the time-honoured combination of physics and mathematics, still an intriguing mix of abstract patterns and material reality. Mathematics delights in abstract patterns for their own sake; in physics, such patterns are used to make sense of material reality and to identify laws that govern the universe.

Mathematics and the arts come together to embody this model of artscience education with greater richness. A marvellous play of the abstract and the concrete defines the sensibility of the student with a dual focus on mathematics and art, be it visual, performative, or literary. The visual arts might combine spatial with logical-mathematical intelligence, just as the literary arts might combine the latter with linguistic intelligence, to use the educationist Howard Gardner’s term for the diverse range of human potential. Mathematics aspires toward the pure and the abstract; the arts, however, are defined by an eternal tension between the experiential and the theoretical, the concrete and the abstract. Without the concrete there is no experience, and without the abstract there is no understanding. The arts must have both. A student specialising in mathematics and art will delve into the contradictory relation with the abstract and the concrete that defines the two domains, even as they experience the play of patterns, numerical or spatial, that hold the musical and the visual arts in friendship with mathematics.

These are indeed, some of the basic axes around which the disciplines revolve: the individual and the collective, the private and the social, the abstract and the concrete. Then there is the human and the natural, which is supposed to distinguish the humanities and the social sciences from the natural sciences. Finally, there is the quantitative and the qualitative — probably the most important of these binaries: numbers or language — which of the two key symbolic systems to use, or both, and in what combination. Dual specialisations that combine a qualitative discipline with a quantitative one offer the next-generation model of artscience education. They can be tailored in whatever combination works best for the student and the institution. In whatever form allowed by the curriculum, and the student’s will and capacity. The most ambitious student will go for the double major in disparate disciplines. Others may choose to major in their field of passion and minor in something far apart; or at the very least, a major and a cluster of courses in the other, enough to form a sub-specialisation.

The fetishisation of a single, monolithic intelligence in existing models of IQ test finds its academic counterpart in the preoccupation with a single discipline that defines the honours system currently in vogue in many universities. Intelligence is now established to be pluralistic. Most of us possess more than just one kind of intelligence. The best way for college education to nourish and enrich our native intelligences is through a more fragmented model of disciplinary specialisation.

Contradisciplinary specialisation in multiple subjects will define the spirit of artscience education in the twenty-first century.

Excerpts from College: Pathways of Possibility; Saikat Majumdar, Bloomsbury, 2018