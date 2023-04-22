Consider your interests

I am in the third year of B.Tech (Computer College) in a Tier-3 college. I want to switch streams and become an investment banker. What should I do? Aditya Raj

Dear Aditya,

This is a tall ask but not impossible since from pure sciences you want to move to commerce and finance. You can prepare for your MBA post your B.Tech. Take the CAT and aim at studying at a B-school of repute and specialise in Finance. An MBA will help you gain relevant knowledge, equip you with essential skills, provide you with networking opportunities with like-minded people and help with campus recruitment opportunities with the giants in the field. Focus on gaining your knowledge and skills in Finance, Accounting and Economics. Networking – build your contacts and associations with industry folks, start attending industry events, connect with professionals on LinkedIn, reach out to people who inspire you for mentoring opportunities. Relevant work experience via internships or entry levels jobs will help building a strong foundation for a career in investment banking. Switching streams can be intimidating, but with the right preparation, dedication, skills, perseverance you can eventually make the transition.

I have done my M.A. (English Literature) and B.Ed and qualified for both UPTEP and CTET and am preparing for TGT in English. But I am interested in being an artist. I like drawing, sketching, and painting. But I need to earn money quickly also. What should I do? Anvi

Dear Anvi,

Wanting to pursue your passion and stay financially afloat through the process is challenging, to say the least. But I am sure your creativity has no bounds and is limitless. And so, if you can strike a balance between your passion for art and earning a steady income you will be happy I believe. Whilst your Teaching career pays bills, try and create an Online presence with your art. Work on a website, a blog, and a social media account. Showcase your work and interact with potential clients and build a decent following. Try to combine Art with Education? Can you combine this to create educational materials for teachers and students? Instructional videos, infographics, lesson plans with your art signature and your flavour. You can also try and sell your Art through platforms like Etsy, Redbubble, or Society6 — on t-shirts, mugs, coasters, posters, calendars, bookmarks, and journals. Have you considered teaching and learning Art part time on the weekends? And finally lookout for freelancing opportunities. Work on your portfolio and market your services to potential clients. Work on your service list and deliverables and market the same.

Iam a professional athlete in the first year of a three-year B.A. Psychology and Journalism. What are the courses I can pursue after my degree while staying committed to my sporting career? Pragun

Dear Pragun,

This is fantastic. Sports Journalism comes up instantly in my head should you enjoy writing and journalism. Pursue a Masters in Journalism with a specialisation in Sports Journalism. It will help you profile yourself and your clients. You can freelance or get attached to a newspaper or a sports magazine or provide online content for various sport portals. Sports Psychology, you will need to do your Master’s or a Ph.D and this will help you understand mental and emotional aspects of sports performance, again something very useful for your own growth and will help you assist other athletes as well. Coaching is another lucrative field today. You will need to pursue a coaching certification program though. A PG in Sports Management will help you gain skills in business, marketing, and leadership to again help manage your own sports career and work in the sports industry across various other capacities.

My son wants to pursue Sports Management as a career. Which colleges can he apply to? What are his career options? Shubha

Dear Subha,

Sports Management is a growing field today and one that offers a range of career opportunities. There is a good demand for Sports Management professionals. Some of the colleges in India that offer an undergraduate program are:

International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), Mumbai; National Academy of Sports Managements (NASM), Mumbai; Institute of Sports Science and Technology (ISST), Pune; Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Delhi; Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Kolkata; Career options include – Sports Executive/Manager, Event Coordinator/Manager, Sports Marketing & Promotions Manager, Sports Analyst, Athletic Director, Sports Agent, Sports Journalist, Fitness & Wellness Manager and so on.