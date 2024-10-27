Conservation technologist Arpit Deomurari on his experience in using tech for Nature

The next in the monthly series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation

Who can imagine a life without technology? Thanks to computers, we’ve reached the deepest of oceans, and tallest of mountains, and can now use them for conservation.

I started my career as a computer engineer, not knowing that my path would soon shift towards conservation. My first assignment was with the Kutch Nav Nirman Abhiyan in Gujarat, shortly after the devastating earthquake of 2001. During this assignment, I was introduced to Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which fascinated me — using satellite imagery and remote sensing to understand a landscape without physically being there. I found myself drawn to its possibilities.

GIS became more than just a tool for mapping; it was a way for me to connect with and understand the outdoors. Growing up, my father was a teacher and an outdoorsperson, who regularly took his students on eco-camps. I vividly remember one trip to Marine National Park, Jamnagar, where I saw a researcher working on coral reef bleaching. He showed me a pictorial guide to birds of the Indian subcontinent, and that moment stuck with me: a life in Nature with a difference to make.

Over time, I began exploring the conservation applications of GIS, particularly in habitat restoration and biodiversity. One of my early projects involved creating a web-based database of Indian fauna and flora including a checklist for angiosperms; the first of its kind. Along the way, I always picked up skills in Data Science, AI, and high-performance computing. These weren’t things I was formally trained in; rather, I taught myself as the need arose.

I’ve been able to apply these skills to a wide range of projects over my work with various organisations. I wear many hats — ecologist, GIS expert, data scientist, and conservation technologist — and I think this allows me to see connections between different fields.

High points

One of the most exciting projects I’ve been involved with recently is analysing habitat changes in the Western Himalayan rangelands over the past 40 years. I’ve been studying how high-altitude grasslands have shifted due to climate change, which is crucial to understand the impact on local farming communities and species like the snow leopard.

If there’s one study I’m particularly proud of, it would have to be my Ph.D. thesis. It involved mapping the distribution of Indian birds and evaluating the impact of climate change on their habitats. It took me eight years, but it was worth it. Now, with more refined data, I’m working on updating those maps and continuing to contribute to our understanding of India’s incredible avian diversity.

When it comes to conservation technology, my job is to provide data and insights in a format that’s accessible to a wide range of people. Whether it’s a social scientist, a biologist, or a local community member, the goal is to make the information useful for all. We need more data sharing, more openness, and more cross-disciplinary cooperation in the conservation space. This is one of the reasons I’ve been a strong advocate for open data, putting much of my work on public platforms like AVIS-IBIS, which houses bird data for India.

Looking ahead, I see immense potential for technology in conservation, especially as we move towards more stringent sustainability goals and climate action. I’m particularly interested in using AI and Data Science to monitor and restore ecosystems at a larger scale.

If I could give one piece of advice to aspiring conservationists, it would be to acquire multiple skills. Don’t limit yourself to one discipline. The future of conservation is multidisciplinary, and those who can wear many hats will be the ones driving change.