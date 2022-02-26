Confidence is the key

Nandini Raman February 26, 2022 11:17 IST

Nandini Raman February 26, 2022 11:17 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

A friend, who has completed engineering and is currently working abroad, is confused about what to pursue. Is choosing a Master’s/ professional/ certification course be better? Is CAPM be a viable option? What is the scope in India and abroad? Disha Bhatt Dear Disha, The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification is designed to help candidates learn the skills necessary for entry-level project management positions. Project management is an in-demand skill, and a growing field and has great scope both in India and abroad. However, your friend will need to make this choice and decide if it is a viable option or not. I’m currently in my last semester of B.Sc. and will appear for the AFCAT entrance exam. For SSB, however, I need to imbibe officer-like qualities. How can I do that? Any tips to prepare for SSB procedure? - Shivani Dear Shivani, Be smart, cheerful, enthusiastic and well turned out for the interview and showcase positive body language. Maintain eye contact and understand the questions being asked. Don’t overanalyse them. Be audible, articulate and clear with your thoughts and communication. Should you not understand something, ask for a clarification politely. Prep on facts, GK, current affairs and stay honest and grounded. These are seasoned officers who have done this all their life. Be fully physically present and make sure to answer every aspect of the question. Most importantly, enjoy the process and stay focused and responsible. Talk about your hobbies, sports, adventure and other interests. You can be asked anything under the sun so sometimes no amount of prep is really complete. Yet, it will be one of the best and most fulfilling experiences of your life. I have completed Class 12 and am interested in paramedical courses. Which would be best and what are the job opportunities? There are many paramedical courses that you can join. Identify where your interests lie. You can consider any of these: B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing, B.Sc. (Hons) Paramedical Science, B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology, B.Sc. in Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. in Physician Assistant, B.Sc. in Medical Imaging Technology, B.Sc. in Medical Lab Technology, B.Sc. in Anaesthesia, B.Sc. in Medical Record Technology, B.Sc. in Cardiovascular Technology, B.Sc. in Nuclear Medicine Technology, B.Sc. in Neurophysiology Technology, B.Sc. in Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Technology, B.Sc. in Audiology and Speech Therapy, B.Sc. in Occupational Therapy, B.Sc. in Radiology, B.Sc. in Radiography, B.Sc. Optometry, Bachelor of Paramedicine, Bachelor of Paramedical Technology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Health in Paramedicine (Hons). Diploma courses are also available. I am currently in Class 11 (commerce). I am interested in business management and corporate law. Should I get a law degree or an MBA after BBA? Which offers more opportunities? - Hiranya Dear Hiranya, Law graduates can accomplish the business side of things with MBA degree. If a law graduate does MBA, it provides you with a broader strategic perspective and a greater insight on organisational behaviour, which can have value for his corporate clients. Not only will this help manage things more efficiently but you will also have fair knowledge of certain intricate activities that only people with a strong background would have an advantage of. Lawyers create a desired diverse perspective to an MBA programme. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



Our code of editorial values