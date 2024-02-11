Comprehensive India-specific approach needed for growth of medical education: Parliamentary panel

February 11, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bridging the widely varying quality of medical education across India; enhancing the number of under- (UG) and post-graduate (PG) medical seats; optimal use of existing infrastructure to expand medical education facilities; chalking out a comprehensive India-specific approach for the creation of seats for specialists; and streamlining the recruitment process to prevent “ghost faculty” (teachers who exist only on paper but paid a salary) in medical colleges — these are among the top recommendations in a report on the quality of medical education in India presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare in Parliament earlier this week.

The report, prepared under the chairmanship of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, says that as the demand for competent healthcare professionals continues to rise, ensuring that medical education meets the best standards is crucial to address multifaceted challenges in the healthcare sector.

India has one of the largest medical education systems in the world, and according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 702 medical colleges in the country at the time of this study in 2023-24, the report states.

“However, the quality of medical education in India varies widely, and the system faces several challenges, the most prominent among them being the uneven distribution of medical colleges. Medical colleges in India are concentrated in urban areas which creates a vacuum in the rural areas. Additionally the current situation regarding medical seats both in UG and PG in our country is a critical issue that warrants immediate attention. With an annual influx of approximately 2 million aspiring medical students at UG and only 1/20times available seats, the demand far exceeds the availability of seats, similarly, the number of available seats at PG level is far less than the demand,” the committee said.

While stating that the government’s existing scheme, which focuses on the establishment of new medical colleges attached to district or referral hospitals, can be instrumental in achieving the goal of increasing the number of seats for medical education, the committee says that it’s essential to make optimal use of the existing infrastructure.

India also needs to chalk out a comprehensive India-specific approach for the creation of seats for specialists, the report said.

“We have to consider the nation’s healthcare needs in the next 20-25 years and identify categories of specialists that the country would need rather than just randomly increasing general surgery, pharma, and anatomy seats,” the panel said, adding that such a concerted effort to produce need-based specialists commensurate with disease-burden specialists would secure India’s healthcare needs in the future.

The committee has recommended that, in the case of the current scenario, modalities for the fair distribution of the doctors‘ workforce across the country, especially in underprivileged areas, can be worked out by the National Medical Commission (NMC) by offering incentives, which could be monetary or otherwise.

On the NMC guidelines on Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Regulations, 2023, the committee said that they were comprehensive and comparable to best global practices. However, it added that there were some areas where the guidelines could be improved to make them more feasible and effective in the Indian context.

“The current policies need to be more transparent in implementing CBME in practice. Implementing CBME can be challenging for medical colleges, especially those with limited resources,” the report said.

Highlighting the need to eliminate “ghost faculty” with the expansion of medical colleges across India, the committee noted that streamlining the recruitment process was imperative. “The significant delays in the recruitment process must be reduced through the simplification of bureaucratic procedures and the incorporation of technology for quicker application processing and interview scheduling. NMC should make it easier for students and parents to report ghost faculty and zero attendance. Furthermore, the Committee feels that the Government should undertake some essential steps for retaining faculty viz. improved working conditions for faculty members, transparent career progression paths, etc. Clear criteria and milestones for promotions by recognising and rewarding excellence in teaching, research, and clinical work need to be chalked out. Regular performance evaluations are crucial in identifying and addressing concerns promptly,” it added.