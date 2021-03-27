Competition, a catalyst?

Contend not with others but with yourself

India’s education system has been designed around merits and cut-off lists, and a student’s future depends on his/her performance. The pressure that surrounds schools and colleges, even at a nascent age, is healthy and beneficial only to an extent. When it begins to affect their morale and confidence, it can lead to stress and depression.

Is it required?

Educationists disagree on the need for competition. One hypothesis asserts that, since competition is a part of each culture, education must reflect that and help students get used to it. Another theory sees competition as a malevolent component that must be eliminated. This conflict tends to confuse children who attempt to compete wholeheartedly while making it look as if they’re not doing so.

Another issue is rewards. Whether it is getting good grades during school/college or incentives and increments at the workplace, the idea seems to prioritise success rather than effort. Among the youth, this also tends to affect their impression of their peers.

This is not to deny the importance of competition. But, it should not become the only tool in defining one’s future. One should compete with oneself and strive to become a better version of him/herself. This requires scholarly upgrades, magnificent work, ownership, and companionship. Instead of sabotaging and kicking peers down in an assortment of ways, sharing information, creating leaders, and consideration towards our mates can fortify one’s character. When you invest energy in improving yourself rather than focusing on what others are doing, it will help you understand which abilities are important to you and what you are capable of. Then you can work on those without feeling jealous of what someone else has achieved. Not only does this help build your character and personality but also creates better relationships.

By diverting our energy away from competing with others, to competition with ourselves, we will discover we are still contending with our companions and that we will head towards our goals together in the best possible versions of ourselves

The writer is the Founder, Global Classroom Pvt. Ltd. (GCPL) and Global Education Training Institute GETI.