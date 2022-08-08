ZSI inks deal with Calicut varsity, MES College

August 08, 2022 20:23 IST

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), a research organisation under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Calicut and Dr. Gafoor Memorial MES Mampad College, Malappuram, to exchange scientific and academic knowledge and promote research through advanced pedagogical techniques.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee, Calicut University Registrar E.K. Satheesh, and college Principal P.P. Manzur Ali were present. A book on the fauna of the Thattekkad bird sanctuary and a technical report on threatened animals of Kerala were released at the event.

The technical report provides the threat assessment of 10 animal groups such as mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, freshwater fish, butterflies, odonates, freshwater crabs, non-marine molluscs, and mygalomorph spiders of the terrestrial ecosystem of Kerala.