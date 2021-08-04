Webinar on education opportunities abroad

CHENNAI:

04 August 2021 16:51 IST

The Hindu Education Plus Study Abroad Webinar ‘Let your dreams take flight’ presented by Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd. will be held on August 8, Sunday at 5 p.m.

The webinar will focus on study avenues in key destinations, including Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Germany. It will highlight courses that are in demand, along with fee structures offered by colleges abroad, scholarship eligibility, availability of financial aid, and post-study career prospects, among other topics.

Nicy Binu, director, Santamonica Study Abroad, will be the key speaker. Divya S. Pillai, project manager for Canada; Sobhitha Thomas, project manager for the U.K.; Liju Jacob, project manager for Europe; and Aleena George, project coordinator for the U.S., will also be a part of the session, which will be moderated by freelance writer Pankaja Srinivasan.

To register for the webinar, go to https://bit.ly/SANTATHE or scan the QR Code given below. For further enquiries, contact 0484-4150999 or 9645222999.