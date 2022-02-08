Varun Gandhi terms new JNU V-C pick ‘mediocre appointment’

In Twitter post, BJP MP says it will ‘serve to damage our human capital’

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday termed the choice of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) a “mediocre appointment” that would “serve to damage our human capital and youth’s future.”

Professor Pandit, whose appointment was announced on Monday, had thanked the government in a statement that had several grammatical errors.

“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive Vs will strive; students friendly Vs student friendly; excellences Vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth’s future,” he tweeted.

Professor Pandit’s appointment also raised a furore when it was discovered that there were controversial tweets from an unverified Twitter handle in her name (@SantishreeD), which had cast slurs on civil rights activists and Christians. The handle was deleted following the uproar.

It has not been clarified whether Professor Pandit acknowledged the Twitter handle as her own.