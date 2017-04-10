Telugu students flock BMU of Hero group

The BML Munjal University (BMU), founded by The Hero Group, and located in Gurugram (National Capital Region of Delhi) has 45 percent of its students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most of them in engineering programmes.

Prof. B S Satyanarayana, Vice Chancellor, BMU said all these students are from the above 90 percent marks category and it showcases how good students prefer universities that offer more than just the prescribed curriculum. The 30 month old university has creaed a niche for itself with hands-on learning component in its engineering programs.

Prof. Satyanarayana said collaborations with renowned universities such as Imperial College London (which is BMU’s academic mentor), Singapore Management University, Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland (USA), and corporates such as Axis Bank, Intel, IBM, KPMG, Siemens and Shell have allowed students to get a perspective on global trends in education and the contemporary professional world.

The University has reiterated its focus on cross - disciplinary learning, R&D, and innovation, along with specialised courses in Engineering, Data Analytics and Forensic Accounting.

A dedicated counselling centre takes care of students’ pressures and tries to ease them with professional counsellors, and help them cope with living away from home, often for the very first time. The engineering course fee per year is Rs 2 lakhs plus the hostel fee that varies from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1.25 lakhs per year.

