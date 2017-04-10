Students exposed to emerging fields

Students and faculty from across the country were exposed to emerging fields and an opportunity to showcase their talent at the National-level Conference of the Computer Society of India at the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT).

The event organised in association with Tech Mahindra attracted best students from several parts of the country to showcase their talents in the emerging areas and also understand the developments from experts from the industry. The Tech Mahindra Campuc Connect App was also launched on the occasion.

Among top colleges

MLRIT secretary Rajashekar Reddy said that MLRIT was proud to host top students and delegates, more so in the context of it being listed in the top 200 colleges in the national rankings released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The college figured in the top 10 colleges in Telangana, he added.

Some of the experts from the industry who participated include Global Delivery Head for European Union in Tech Mahindra Sharath Kumar, Delivery Head of Tech Mahindra Nagarjuna Mallagdi and Chairman of the CSI Hyderabad chapter K. Mohan Raidu.