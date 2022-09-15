Sanskrit varsity to set up centre for mural arts and cultural heritage

Company to be set up on campus for undertaking consultancy works

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 19:15 IST

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has decided to set up a Centre for Preservation and Promotion of Mural Arts and Cultural Heritage on its main campus at Kalady.

It will function under the fine arts consortium. The objectives include preservation, promotion, and creation of awareness on the importance of mural arts and cultural heritage. The varsity plans to tap into opportunities available in the field and avail them to enhance its internal revenue.

The centre will carry out research and studies in the area of mural arts and disseminate knowledge among the public. An official communication quoting Vice Chancellor M.V. Narayanan said those associated with the centre would take up projects for religious, cultural and other institutions interested in promoting mural arts.

The centre will also initiate steps to document paintings and mural works at institutions across the State. Besides offering consultancy to public and private institutions, the centre will undertake the execution and monitoring of such projects, it said. A company will be set up on the campus as per rules for undertaking various consultancy works.

Saju Thuruthil, assistant professor in the department of painting, has been appointed director of the centre. He said former students of the department would get job opportunities with the centre scaling up efforts to undertake various projects. “We have already proved our capabilities through mural works set up at the Kannur International Airport and Thuravoor Mahakshethram,” he added.

