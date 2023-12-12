Record enrolment for IIM-K’s Executive MBA programme

December 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has set a record in its latest batch inducted on Tuesday, with an enrolment of 619 professionals.

This is for the first time that more than 600 students are being inducted into the programme, marking a jump of 17% from the previous year. The batch also saw a record 24% enrolment of women, which was the highest ever gender diversity that the programme had ever witnessed, a press release said.

EPGP for working professionals is a two-year master’s programme in management offered on an interactive learning platform, leading to an MBA degree. The new batch jointly represents more than 150 firms, and over 50% of the batch are in the age group of 30 to 39. Candidates represent diverse areas such as IT/software, public sector, energy, aerospace, education, consulting, manufacturing, automotive, banking, and insurance. Candidates with six to nine years of experience make up for 32% of the batch.

Shailendra Katyal, managing director, Lenovo India Private Limited, was the chief guest at the induction ceremony of the new Executive MBA batch, while IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee presided over the event.

