President inaugurates IIMC’s northeastern regional campus in Aizawl

It will run post-graduate diploma courses in English journalism and digital media besides short duration media and communication courses

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 04, 2022 22:22 IST

President of India Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s (IIMC) permanent regional campus in Aizawl on Thursday.

According to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, the campus will be running post-graduate diploma courses in English journalism and digital media besides short duration media and communication courses. With the main campus in Delhi, the IIMC has five regional campuses at Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra.

The IIMC’s northeastern campus had started functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by the Mizoram University. The construction work for the campus began in 2015 and was completed in 2019, with a total expenditure of about ₹25 crore. The IIMC permanent campus on the eight-acre land given by the university has separate administrative and academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters.

The IIMC was inaugurated in 1965 to cater to the training needs of media professionals in the country and other developing countries. It also functions as a training institute for the Indian Information Service.

