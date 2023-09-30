NSDC partners with HTMi, Munnar Catering College to offer courses in hospitality

September 30, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Switzerland-based Hotel and Tourism Management Institute (HTMi) and Munnar Catering College to jointly provide certification, diploma, higher diploma, and bachelor’s degree validated by Ulster University in hospitality trades as part of efforts to facilitate training for professionals in the hospitality sector.

The MoU was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, and Ian Robert James Larmour, CEO of HTMi, said a press release here. The collaboration will help equip students with industry-specific skills. The programme is designed to strengthen the fundamentals of professionals while providing them with on-the-job training across diverse hospitality sectors, including front office, housekeeping, and food and beverage operations, by providing them a competitive edge in domestic and international markets.