NIT Calicut welcomes over 2,300 new students 

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on August 17 (Saturday) successfully completed the orientation programme to welcome its new undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD scholars for the academic year.

The event witnessed the participation of over 2,300 new students, including over 1,300 UG students, over 800 PG students, and nearly 200 PhD scholars, along with their parents.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who inaugurated the UG orientation programme, emphasised the importance of holistic development, urging students to balance academic achievements with extracurricular pursuits. “Scoring grades is not the only measure of success. Exams do not define your worth. What matters is how you utilise your knowledge and skills,” he said.

He also asked the students to be “carbon conscious” and to channel their expertise towards addressing global challenges, especially considering the limited resources available. There was a need for innovation across all sectors, and India was looking for solutions, he said.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna stressed the importance of personal growth, advising new UG students to focus on self-improvement rather than competing with others. “The competition should be with oneself to strive for continuous betterment,” he added.

The PG orientation programme was inaugurated by G.N. Moorthi, Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, who highlighted the critical role of the intersection between science, technology, and society. In his keynote speech, Mr. Moorthi underscored how advancements in those fields contributed significantly to national security, social welfare, and overall development.

He lauded the growth of India’s higher education sector, highlighting the expansion from 21 universities in 1947 to 1,265 at present, alongside over 50,000 colleges nation-wide.

Addressing PG students, Mr. Krishna urged them to transcend the boundaries of their specific programmes and rise to challenges posed by contemporary global issues. He pointed out the pivotal role of the youth in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

