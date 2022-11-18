NIT Calicut inks MoU with Bosch to launch M.Tech programme in Electric Vehicle Engineering

November 18, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Setting a new trend in industry-academia collaboration, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) to introduce a new M. Tech programme in Electric Vehicle Engineering for working professionals.

“It is the first fully industry sponsored postgraduate programme in electric vehicle (EV) technology in the country. EV is a viable solution for pollution, shortage of fossil fuel, and economic security. This Bosch-sponsored M. Tech programme is a milestone event for the institute which celebrated its diamond jubilee in 2022,” said NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna.

BGSW will sponsor a portion of seats every year for their employees for the programme. The remaining seats will be offered to other industries, organisations, and students under self-financing category. The NIT-C will admit students for the programme from the coming academic year.

Mr. Krishna and R.K. Shenoy, member of the executive leadership team and senior vice president of Mobility Engineering, BGSW, signed the MoU.

“As we turn a new page in industry-academia collaboration, it allows us to reimagine a more sustainable future in mobility. A sustainable future is one based on learning and going forward. We are very excited as these courses empower our engineers to explore newer horizons,” said Mr. Shenoy.

The event also saw presentations from Bosch leadership including Yusuf Osman, vice president of engineering, EV; Mohan Bellur, head of learning and development; C.P. Sajit, head of engineering, EV; and Prasanth Pathiyil, head of CoE, electrification; and from the NIT-C, P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director; S. Ashok, senior professor of electrical engineering; and Jose Mathew, chairman, Centre for Industry Institute Relations.

The course has advanced subjects in vehicle system engineering, energy storage, charging systems in addition to power train, power electronics and electric machine. Additional focus is also given to digital engineering for electric vehicles like data science, artificial intelligence and IoT.

“We are very proud to establish this masters’ programme with NIT-C. This will help fuel our future innovations and help us reinvent the automotive space. This collaboration opens doors for great opportunities, and we are looking forward to its successful launch,” said Mr. Osman.