NIT Calicut inks dual degree deal with University of North Texas

Published - September 06, 2024 10:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has signed a transfer of articulation agreement with the University of North Texas (UNT) to offer a dual master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering.

The partnership provides postgraduate students from the NIT-C’s Department of Bioscience and Engineering the opportunity to earn both an M.Tech in Bioengineering from the NIT-C and an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the UNT, says a press release.

Under the programme, students will complete one year of coursework at the NIT-C, followed by a year of study and thesis work at the UNT, based in the United States. The agreement facilitates seamless credit transfers, enabling students to gain international exposure and advanced expertise in bioengineering. This is the NIT-C’s first international dual degree programme, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s efforts to enhance global educational opportunities for its students.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna expressed the institute’s commitment to launching more dual and joint degree programmes with prestigious global universities. He highlighted the alignment of the initiative with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising its role in internationalising higher education.

Paul Krueger, Dean of the College of Engineering at the UNT, encouraged students to explore the myriad opportunities available in the fields of bioengineering and biomedical sciences in the United States.

The NIT-C also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BRIDG 360, a Texas-based social entrepreneurship firm, to explore more academic collaborations with U.S. institutions.

