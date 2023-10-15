NIT-Calicut drawing several foreign students

October 15, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), with its vibrant language and cultural orientation programmes, has become a favourite education hub for international students. As many as 28 foreign students are pursuing engineering studies on the campus, ensuring global acclamation for the institute.

International students reach NIT-C under two different schemes — Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Study in India (SII). While 17 of the present students have reached the institute under the ICCR scheme, 11 are pursuing studies under the SII programme. They have joined B. Tech programmes in Electronics and Communication, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Architecture, Mechanical and Biotechnology.

Of the total, 15 foreign students at the NIT-C are from Bangladesh. Six are from the U.S. and three from Sri Lanka. The remaining students are from Nepal and other countries.

“We have an international students and scholars’ office to support and facilitate students and other facilities to ensure their comfort,” said M.K. Ravi Varma, Chairperson of the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL) on the campus. “We also extend support to acclimatise the students with our culture and organise international students’ cultural meet to promote their culture,” he added.

The institute offers International Student’s Buddy Programme to address all local mobility and language issues of students reaching Kozhikode for the first time.

“Committed professors, encouraging classmates, and helpful resources here have enhanced my academic career. I consider it an accomplishment to be a part of this university,” said Jeba Fariha, a Biotechnology student from Bangladesh.

The international students’ club, in association with the CIRFL student cell of the institute, organises various programmes for international students on the campus. The institute also supports placement and higher education opportunities of the students.