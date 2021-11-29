NIT Calicut completes admission to over 1,000 seats

166 seats to be filled through special allotment process; classes to begin on December 15

After the sixth and final round of allotment, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has completed admission to over 1,000 seats to B.Arch and various B.Tech programmes.

Now, 166 seats will be filled through special allotment conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). The last date for registration and payment of fees for the special rounds is Tuesday. The display of seats for special round one will be on Thursday (December 2) and for round two on December 7.

The NIT-C admits 1,244 students each year for undergraduate studies from those who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (Main). The classes for the new batch at NIT-C will tentatively begin on December 15.

Lity Alen Varghese, chairperson of UG admissions and centre in-charge, CSAB Verification Centre, NIT-C, said 74 seats were allotted under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad for NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India). From this year onwards, the candidates had to appear and qualify the JEE (Main). Earlier, the Scholastic Assessment Test score was considered.

Ms. Varghese said five students were admitted under the Study in India Scholarship programme and two admitted under the seats allotted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, an autonomous body attached to the Ministry of External Affairs.

As many as 283 foreign students had applied for B.Tech and B.Arch courses. The usual allotment at NIT-C is 12.

Previously, the seat allocation at the Indian Institutes of Technology, NITs, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, Government-funded technical institutes were done through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Candidates who had been allotted seats had the option to withdraw them till November 24.