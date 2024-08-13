GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-C to host international conference in December

Published - August 13, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will host an international conference on Precision, Micro, Meso and Nano Engineering from December 13 to 16.

A release said on August 13 (Tuesday) that academics, researchers, and practising engineers would exchange ideas and present research papers in the field of precision engineering. Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal are the joint organisers. The attendees would have the opportunity to participate in keynote and invited talks, panel discussions, workshops, network with peers, and discover new opportunities for collaboration.

Shiv Kapoor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Srinivasan Chandrasekar of the Purdue University, and Shreyas Melkote and Roshan Joseph of Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, among others, will participate.

