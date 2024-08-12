ADVERTISEMENT

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category; IISC Bengaluru tops Universities category

Updated - August 12, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 03:44 pm IST

In the engineering category, IIT Madras retained its top position, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

IIT Madras bagged the top position as the best educational institution in the country overall category in the ranking conducted by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the overall category.

How IIT Madras came to be established amid competition from southern States

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru also bagged the best institution for research category.

In the university category, IISc Bengaluru claimed the first rank, with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia taking the second and third spots respectively.

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was ranked the best, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

National Law School, Bangalore is first in the Best Law Institute category.

AIIMS Delhi secured the first rank in Medical category and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai is the best institution in Dental category.

Anna University, Chennai is the best state public university followed by Jadavapur University, Kolkata and Savitribhai Phule Pune University, Pune.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been declared as the best Open University while Symbiosis School of Communications, Pune is the best skill university

